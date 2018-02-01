

CTV Montreal





Three people have died following a helicopter crash north of Drummondville.

The aircraft went down around 9 p.m. Thursday in a field in Saint Joachim de Courval, north of the St. Francois river, and immediately caught fire.

Emergency crews had a difficult time reaching the crash site, and ended up calling on the city of Drummondville to plow a route off the road and through the field in order to get to the wreckage.

The three victims have been identified as a man and two women whose identities have not been released.

The Sureté du Quebec does not yet know the reason for the crash.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the crash on Friday.