Helicopter crash in Drummondville
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 10:55PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 10:58PM EST
The Surete du Quebec is reporting a helicopter crash in Drummondville.
They say the incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Thursday in a field in the Rang-St-Jean-Baptiste sector.
The helicopter crashed to the ground and caught fire, Sgt. Helene Nepton confirmed in an email.
The SQ would not provide any information on the passengers involved in the crash.
