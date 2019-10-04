The HEC Montreal is cancelling its 4-a-7 social events for a few weeks after two students became so drunk on Thursday night they had to be taken to hospital.

"Usually everything goes well, but last night, two students had to be taken to the hospital because they were too drunk," said HEC spokesperson Marie-Pierre Hamel on Friday. "It's a sad event, and we want to use it to take a step back and reflect with the students about the security measures we have regarding the events."

The female students were taken to hospital via ambulance at about 8 p.m.

There are strict guidelines to curb overdrinking, including not offering free drinks or reduced prices, said Hamel.

"We want to make sure that these rules are understood and that every student understands why they are in place and why they are important," said Hamel.

A few hundred students usually attend the end-of-week social gathering at the Salon l'Oreal Building on the HEC Montreal campus at 3000 Côte-Sainte-Catherine Rd.

The event is cancelled until the end of October.