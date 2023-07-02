Heavy truck collision puts 2 adults, 3 children in critical condition: Quebec police

Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

First responders were called to the scene near Saint-Zotique, Que. around 10:45 a.m.

According to provincial police (SQ), a heavy truck crashed into a vehicle with five passengers inside, three of them children.

"The driver of a heavy truck was unable to stop in time to avoid the slowdown in traffic," an SQ press release states.

All are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Three children and two adults were critically injured in a crash involving a heavy truck near Saint-Zotique, Que. on July 2, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Highway 20 westbound was completely closed Sunday afternoon between 34th and 69th Avenues.

Collision investigators were called in to gather more information on the crash.