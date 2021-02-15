MONTREAL -- There is a snowfall warning in effect for Montreal and the surrounding area, with about 15 centimetres expected to blanket large areas of southern Quebec starting Monday evening.

Affected regions include Montreal, Laval, Longeuil, and Chateauguay.

In Montreal, about 10 centimetres of snow will fall Monday night, with a wind chill pulling temperatures down to minus 17.

Snowfall will continue into Tuesday for an additional five centimetres.

Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, with a high of minus seven.

Through the week, temperatures are expected to hover around minus seven to minus five, with mostly cloudy conditions.