Heavy rains expected to hit Quebec on Sunday

Many rivers and streams will be under surveillance in Quebec over the next few hours as Environment Canada forecasts heavy rainfall in many parts of the province on Sunday and Monday.

According to the forecast published Sunday morning by the federal weather service, the Montreal region and its surrounding areas should expect rainfall levels of 30 to 50 millimetres from Sunday evening to Monday.

This is also the case for Abitibi, the Eastern Townships and Mauricie.

In the Quebec City, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions, Environment Canada is forecasting 40 to 60 millimetres of rain, with the possibility of up to 70 millimetres in the Charlevoix region. For the more northern sectors, the heaviest rainfall is expected on Monday.

In its rainfall warnings, Environment Canada warns that heavy rains can cause flash floods and water accumulation on roads, in addition to causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Here is the evolution of more intense precipitation. The nights of Saturday to Sunday and Sunday to Monday will be the periods with higher rainfall amounts. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/URMI0SxVGZ — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) April 28, 2023

On Sunday morning, a dozen minor floods were already reported on the Ministry of Public Safety's monitoring site.

The Lake of Two Mountains, Lake Maskinongé, Lake Saint-Pierre, the Petite Nation River, the Ottawa River, the Black River and the Des Prairies River were all showing minor flooding conditions in some places.

The weather kept residents of many Quebec municipalities on their toes throughout April, as many rivers and streams overflowed their banks as a result of the large amounts of rain that fell across the province.