MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Heavy rain, strong winds hit Quebec

    A motorist makes their way along a street through pooling water during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A motorist makes their way along a street through pooling water during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Weather warnings are in effect across several regions of Quebec Monday due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

    Most regions are expected to receive significant amounts of rain over the next few hours, says Environment Canada.

    Most areas should expect rainfall amounts of 30 to 80 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

    However, in Quebec City, Environment Canada is forecasting a total of 70 to 100 millimetres of rain.

    Up to 140 millimetres of rain could fall in the Charlevoix mountains.

    The federal agency warns there could be flooding in low-lying areas, and there may be a high accumulation of water on the roads due to torrential rain.

    Some areas in the province's east, such as Matane and Natashquan, are also under a wind warning.

    Gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected throughout the night.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 18, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035

    Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Israel's allies step up calls for a halt to the assault on Gaza

    After France, the U.K. and Germany joined global calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is due in Tel Aviv Monday, and is also expected to press Israel to wind down its offensive in Gaza.

    A gloomy mood hangs over Ukraine's soldiers as war with Russia grinds on

    Despite a disappointing counteroffensive this summer and signs of wavering financial support from allies, Ukrainian soldiers say they remain fiercely determined to win. But as winter approaches, they worry that Russia is better equipped for battle and are frustrated about being on the defensive again in a gruelling war.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News