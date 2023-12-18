Heavy rain, strong winds hit Quebec

Weather warnings are in effect across several regions of Quebec Monday due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Most regions are expected to receive significant amounts of rain over the next few hours, says Environment Canada.

Most areas should expect rainfall amounts of 30 to 80 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

However, in Quebec City, Environment Canada is forecasting a total of 70 to 100 millimetres of rain.

Up to 140 millimetres of rain could fall in the Charlevoix mountains.

The federal agency warns there could be flooding in low-lying areas, and there may be a high accumulation of water on the roads due to torrential rain.

Some areas in the province's east, such as Matane and Natashquan, are also under a wind warning.

Gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected throughout the night.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 18, 2023.