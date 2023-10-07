Heavy rain in Quebec is already causing accumulations of water

Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.

The rain began on Friday evening in some areas, and 25 millimetres of rain had already been recorded for the end of the day in Greater Montreal.

Several areas from Nord-du-Québec to Montérégie, via the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Mauricie, are affected by this rain warning.

In eastern Quebec and the Maritimes, the warning has been issued for areas from Charlevoix to southwestern Nova Scotia, as well as western New Brunswick.

Environment Canada warned on Saturday morning that a further 40 to 70 millimetres of rain were expected by Sunday morning but that the amounts could be higher in places.

"Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and water accumulation on roads," warns the agency.

A number of Montreal streets were indeed subject to accumulations of water early on Saturday morning. In some cases, water overflowed onto pavement and properties of nearby homes.

Environment Canada advises people to be careful in areas where the ground has subsided near rivers, streams and culverts.

The Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and the North Shore are also likely to experience strong winds of up to 90 km/h.

Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical storm as it makes landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday and moves northwards as far as New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The storm, combined with a low-pressure system, is expected to produce heavy, gusty rain.

Quebec could be affected by its remnants.