Heavy rain in Quebec is already causing accumulations of water
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
The rain began on Friday evening in some areas, and 25 millimetres of rain had already been recorded for the end of the day in Greater Montreal.
Several areas from Nord-du-Québec to Montérégie, via the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Mauricie, are affected by this rain warning.
In eastern Quebec and the Maritimes, the warning has been issued for areas from Charlevoix to southwestern Nova Scotia, as well as western New Brunswick.
Environment Canada warned on Saturday morning that a further 40 to 70 millimetres of rain were expected by Sunday morning but that the amounts could be higher in places.
"Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and water accumulation on roads," warns the agency.
A number of Montreal streets were indeed subject to accumulations of water early on Saturday morning. In some cases, water overflowed onto pavement and properties of nearby homes.
Environment Canada advises people to be careful in areas where the ground has subsided near rivers, streams and culverts.
The Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and the North Shore are also likely to experience strong winds of up to 90 km/h.
Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical storm as it makes landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday and moves northwards as far as New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The storm, combined with a low-pressure system, is expected to produce heavy, gusty rain.
Quebec could be affected by its remnants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7., 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Heavy rain in Quebec is already causing accumulations of water
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas kills 40 in unprecedented, wide-ranging incursion into Israel. Netanyahu says 'we are at war'
The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. On Thursday morning he found something horrible: Hundreds of dead songbirds, so thick they looked like a carpet.
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Toronto
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
Toronto Raptors coach Rajakovic eyes use of versatility, ball movement to be among NBA's best
The influence of the international game in the NBA is nothing new and definitely no secret.
-
Portable laptop monitor sales up as more seek second screens
If you’ve ever wished you could hook up an extra screen to your laptop, now it's easy to do.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
Former London, Ont. cop sentenced in death of woman in his custody
A London courtroom heard how Debra Chrisjohn, a mother of 11 children, had her fair share of struggles during her life. However, the Crown argued that she was not given medical attention on the night she was arrested by London police in September of 2016.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
Calgary
-
Hamas kills 40 in unprecedented, wide-ranging incursion into Israel. Netanyahu says 'we are at war'
The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Volunteers on horses and dirt bikes continue search for Calgary woman missing a week
Dozens of volunteers have spent the week navigating through tough terrain and helping on horseback in the search for Amy Elizabeth Fahlman, a 25-year-old Calgary woman who went missing last Friday.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Another person charged in Kitchener teen’s murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a second person with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
-
OPP investigate after serious two-vehicle crash on Fife Road
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County closed an intersection on Friday night after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issues
A little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggies
A farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
Mounties still searching for truck driver in crash that killed Alta. mom of 7
Five days after a crash killed a mother of seven in northern Alberta, RCMP released images of a truck whose driver they are still trying to track down.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Windsor
-
Refugee claimants transferred to Windsor amid Toronto shelter crisis
Officials in Windsor say the city is more than capable of accommodating approximately 50 refugee claimants who have been transferred to the city from Toronto.
-
Questions raised over future of Windsor’s Safepoint site amid provincial review
Windsor’s downtown Consumption and Treatment Site (CTS), Safepoint, has been open since the spring but questions are looming after the province announced it is pausing the approvals of new sites while it reviews a fatal shooting outside a CTS site in Toronto.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the year
On a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
Regina
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life
On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.
-
Riders look to snap losing slide against Ti-Cats
On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) will look to snap their four game losing streak against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-8) at Mosaic Stadium.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa Valley
As college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Thanksgiving food drive comes as demand is up and donations are down
The Ottawa Food Bank is appealing for help this Thanksgiving, with food donations down 30 per cent. Grocery stores across the city will participate in the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, where volunteers will be encouraging shoppers to give what they can.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck is his own lawyer. Now he might be his own witness.
Greg Fertuck has no lawyer of his own to ask him questions, but he could testify in his own murder trial
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
Sask. Costco shoppers fuel 'bonkers' demand for pumpkin pies
Those hoping to get cozy with a slice of a coveted Costco pumpkin pie are facing some challenges.