Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record

After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. This after Montreal broke another heat record on Thursday when the mercury rose above 28 degrees.

Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements warning some areas could see between 50 and 80 millimeters of rain Friday through Saturday.

Weather watches and warnings for Thanksgiving weekend in Quebec.

Montreal broke a temperature record on October 4, hitting a high of 29.3 degrees Celsius. The city had another record-breaking hot day on Oct. 5 with temperatures reaching 28 C. The record for the same day is 26° in 2005.

A cold front approaching from Ontario will bring an increase in cloud Thursday into Friday. Montreal could see rain as early as Friday afternoon, but temperatures will remain warm.

Futurecast for Quebec on Oct. 5, 2023.

Rain will intensify Friday night through Saturday with remnants of Phillippe expected to soak the region.

The futurecast showing the storm set to hit Montreal on the weekend.

Sunday and Monday will feature scattered showers with dry periods, however, temperatures will drop below average. Daytime highs will be below seasonal until the middle of next week.

The seven-day forecast for Montreal starting on Oct. 5, 2023.