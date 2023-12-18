Heavy rain and gusty winds hit Quebec and the Maritimes
Several rainfall records for a single December day were broken on Monday in Quebec as a low-pressure system accompanied by a thaw swept across much of the province. Meanwhile, in the Maritimes, strong winds were the focus of attention.
By 10 a.m. Monday morning, downtown Montreal had already received 68 mm of rain, according to an Environment Canada weather summary published early Monday afternoon. The weather agency said the region should reach 80 mm by the end of the day.
Environment Canada meteorologist Michèle Fleury confirmed that, as a result, Monday was the wettest December on record in Montreal.
"For Montreal, the previous rainfall record for a single day in December was 51.2 mm -- that occurred on Dec. 11, 2003 -- so it's already beaten," she explained in an interview.
"This is also the case for several other regions, such as Quebec City and the lower St. Lawrence," added Fleury. Depending on the region, a total of 30 to 50 mm or 50 to 80 mm was forecast by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada was also forecasting 70 to 100 mm of rain by Tuesday morning in the Quebec City area. Locally, up to 140 mm of rain could fall in the Charlevoix mountains.
The federal agency said the main culprit behind the heavy rain was a low-pressure system originating in the United States.
As a result of the heavy rainfall and thawing weather, many areas are likely to lose the snow cover they have accumulated since the beginning of December. While a few flakes may fall in the next few days, it will be difficult to get them back in time for Christmas, Fleury conceded.
"Starting on Wednesday, temperatures plunge back below zero [degrees Celsius] and if there's any precipitation to come between now and Christmas, it should be in the form of snow. However, we don't see any major systems on the horizon", said the meteorologist.
Some areas in the eastern part of the province, such as Matane and Natashquan, were also under a wind warning. Gusts of up to 90 km/h are forecast for Monday evening or overnight.
Several power outages in the Maritimes
In the Maritimes, several regions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia may also experience episodes of 90 to 110 km/h gusts by Tuesday as two major pressure systems meet over the Atlantic Ocean.
At 3 p.m. local time on Monday, some 5,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia, while 8,000 outages were reported in New Brunswick.
Ian Hubbard, also a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said strong winds were expected to start in southern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and sweep across the provinces during the day and overnight.
The storm is expected to cross the Cabot Strait overnight and reach southern Newfoundland, where strong winds are also expected on Tuesday.
Hubbard explained that the strongest gusts could reach 110 km/h and between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain would fall. The storm results from a low-pressure system meeting an abnormally high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean, creating a slow-moving storm accompanied by strong winds, he said.
"We're expecting about eight, maybe 12 hours of pretty powerful gusts, depending on where you are in the area," Hubbard said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 18, 2023.
