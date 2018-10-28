While dozens of protestors assembled outside of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, a handful of squad cars remained parked nearby to maintain control at the scene. 

Community members - from Jewish and other cultural backgrounds - gathered in remembrance of the eight men and three women who were gunned down inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during worship services on Sunday. 

Police have since arrested and laid charges against Robert Gregory Bowers, an outspoken antisemite who expressed a hatred of Jews on his social media accounts.

Sunday's gathering in Montreal drew activists and local politicians, including Liberal MP David Birnbaum, and Samer Mazjoub from the Canadian Muslim Association. 

Premier Francois Legault tweeted out his condolences, urging Quebecers to "be united in the face of hate and racism." 

Mayor Valerie Plante also spoke out against Bowers' actions on her Twitter account, telling Montrealers "we cannot remain silent when terror and hate strike [sic] so close to us."

More to come.