MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Heat wave set to hit Quebec next week

    Montreal is under a heat advisory for July 6, 2023 as the humidex and temperatures are dangerously high. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal is under a heat advisory for July 6, 2023 as the humidex and temperatures are dangerously high. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    After a relatively temperate week in Montreal and across Quebec, it's about to get sticky, sweaty and become a swear-word-inducing hot mess next week.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement on Friday saying that an Arctic air mass will affect Quebec and shoot temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius starting Tuesday with humidex values of around 40 in the afternoon.

    The statement is in effect for the following regions:

    • Metro Montréal - Laval
    • Vaudreuil
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois
    • Mont-Laurier
    • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe
    • Québec City
    • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog
    • Sherbrooke

    The heat wave is expected to last until Thursday evening.

    "Watch out for heat-related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," Environment Canada said in a news release. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News