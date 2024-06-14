Heat wave set to hit Quebec next week

After a relatively temperate week in Montreal and across Quebec, it's about to get sticky, sweaty and become a swear-word-inducing hot mess next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement on Friday saying that an Arctic air mass will affect Quebec and shoot temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius starting Tuesday with humidex values of around 40 in the afternoon.

The statement is in effect for the following regions:

Metro Montréal - Laval

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe

Québec City

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

The heat wave is expected to last until Thursday evening.

"Watch out for heat-related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," Environment Canada said in a news release.