Featured Video
Heat warning: Southern Quebec area set to reach 41C on Humidex
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 9:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 9:14PM EDT
Montreal is under yet another heat warning, as Humidex values get set to reach 41 degrees Celsius.
The warning is in effect for all of southern Quebec as a hot and humid air mass sweeps in from the Great Lakes on Wednesday.
More seasonal temperatures are expected by Thursday morning, but the cold front could also bring strong thunderstorms.
Latest Montreal News
- Heat warning: Southern Quebec area set to reach 41C on Humidex
- Record-high level of roadwork greets drivers post-Labour Day
- Below the poverty line: NDG-Cote-des-Neiges group seeks concrete solutions to help
- Protective netting should be in all arenas, says Quebec coroner after hockey puck death
- Mayors, former MNAs call Quebec electoral map unfair to city-dwellers