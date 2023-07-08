Heat warning issued in Montreal, rain expected all week

A heat warning is in effect in Montreal as a “hot and humid” air mass is expected to hang over Quebec through the weekend.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Saturday morning, encouraging people to schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, adding the heat poses “an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

It’s expected to stay uncomfortably warm Saturday night. There's also a 30 per cent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm in the forecast.

Sunday’s high is 25 degress, but it could feel more like 30 with the humidex. Showers are expected to start around midnight amounting to 20 millimetres of rain.

Periods of rains are expected on Tuesday with a high of 23 degrees.

Showers are expected to continue on-and-off through the week, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud on Friday.