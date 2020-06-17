MONTREAL -- A heat warning for several areas in Quebec’s southwestern region was issued Thursday morning by Environment Canada.

Temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius are expected between Thursday and Sunday and combined with humidity, may reach between 33 and 38. The federal agency reports that highly urbanized areas and their immediate surroundings will be particularly affected.

When temperatures reach this level, health can quickly deteriorate among certain people. Authorities are recommending for people to drink lots of water and avoid alcoholic beverages, to frequent air conditioned areas as much as possible, cool down using a wet cloth, reduce physical activity and wear light clothing.

The weather warning is mostly in effect for Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, the Eastern Townships, Bois-Francs, la Mauricie and the Quebec region.

Specifically near Montreal, the warning affects the Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil - Varennes areas, in addition to the island of Montreal itself.

Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie will also be affected by heat and humidity, from Rivière-du-Loup to Gaspé, as well as the Baie des Chaleurs region, but in these places fresher weather is expected for Saturday so a heat warning hasn’t been issued.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Haute-Mauricie and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean are also the subject of a special weather report for the next few days, but temperatures will be slightly less warm so no heat warning has been issued.

No alert is in effect in the Outaouais and Côte-Nord regions. The one that was issued for la Beauce on Tuesday night has been removed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.