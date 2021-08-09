MONTREAL -- There is a heat warning in effect for the Greater Montreal area this week.

"A warm and humid airmass is entering the province of Quebec today and will persist through Friday," Environment Canada explains. "Today and tomorrow will be particularly warm with maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and humidex values reaching 40."

There won't be any reprieve during the nights, which are expected to remain "warm and uncomfortable" with lows near 20 degrees Celsius until Friday.

STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT

Those at greater risk of complications related to the heat are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions," Environment Canada warns. "Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

To avoid heatstroke or aggravating any health conditions, the Quebec Ministry of Health suggests the following:

Drink six to eight glasses of water per day; always follow your physician's instructions regarding the amount of fluid to drink;

Avoid alcoholic beverages;

If possible, spend at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place;

Take at least one cool shower or bath per day, or cool your skin several times a day with wet towels;

Limit physical activity;

Wear light clothes.

In addition, the ministry is reminding people to never leave a child or baby alone in a vehicle or a poorly ventilated room, even if for just a few minutes.

As always, check on your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable or living alone.

Anyone who has health-related questions can call Info-Santé by dialling 811 and asking for a health care provider.

In case of emergency, call 911.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.