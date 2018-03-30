

The Canadian Press





A man who lost the use of his legs in last year's Quebec City mosque shooting received a cheque for $400,000 that was raised to buy him a wheelchair-accessible home.

The Muslim-Canadian non-profit DawaNet worked to collect the funds, and presented them to Derbali on Saturday.

"It's a heartwarming action," he told reporters in Quebec City.

The father of three was paralyzed from the waist down when a shooter opened fire in the mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, killing six.

DawaNet says it received donations from more than 4,800 donors in 40 countries after it launched an online fundraiser in December.

"They wrote a lot of articles, and a lot of articles were spread across the world, so I'd like to thank them for that effort," Derbali said.

"They have made a lot of trips and expressed a lot of support for us - for all the victims of the tragedy," he added.

Derbali is currently living in a rehabilitation centre but has said he hopes to move out by this summer.

Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty this week to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.