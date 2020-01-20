MONTREAL -- The commission on the sexual exploitation of minors moves to Montreal Monday after previous hearings in Quebec City and before going to Val d'Or.

From the outset, commission president Ian Lafrenière and the vice-president Christine St-Pierre said they wanted to raise awareness among abusive clients. They must stop waiving their responsibility and become aware of what they are doing, said St-Pierre.

The hearings in Montreal will be an opportunity to address specific aspects of sexual exploitation, including that of cultural communities.

Montreal has a reputation for being the hub for the sexual exploitation of minors, said St-Pierre.

Last year, the commission found that the prostitution of minors has hit Quebec hardest because of the 'exotic' appeal of French among client-abusers from outside the province.

Lafrenière also advised parents to take an interest in what young people are doing on social media.

In September, Quebec announced $11 million to create a new police unit to fight the sexual exploitation of children on the Internet.



The travelling commission, composed of elected representatives from all parties, is consulting and making recommendations to the Legault government. The goal is to create a portrait of the sexual exploitation of minors in the province, including the effects and transition into adulthood.

From 2012 to 2019, the number of reports in the province increased from 100 per year to more than 1,000.



More to come.



With a report from CTV News Montreal. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.

