Hearings on hazing in hockey begin at Quebec legislature

Quebec's hearings on hazing in hockey and possibly other sports begin Wednesday at the national assembly.

MNAs will hear from representatives of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Québec and Quebec's student sports network (RSEQ).

McGill University is on the list of participants and will be represented by Fabrice Labeau, deputy provost (student life and learning).

Last Monday, McGill withdrew its agreement to appear because the events in question were several years old (from 2005), and because the time between the invitation and the appearance was short.

The university eventually agreed to participate again after opposition parties in the national assembly asked it to reconsider, claiming its testimony is important given it had taken action against hazing in the past.

The parliamentary commission was set up in the wake of revelations last week about violent hazing in junior hockey, including sexual violence, discrimination and other forms of abuse.

According to what was heard in Ontario Superior Court, young players were tortured, forcibly confined, shaved, stripped, drugged, intoxicated, physically and sexually assaulted and forced to drink urine, among other alleged acts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.