    • Hearing on request for injunction against Northvolt resumes

    The proposed site for Northvolt's battery manufacturing and recycling plant is located on 171 hectares of land in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) The proposed site for Northvolt's battery manufacturing and recycling plant is located on 171 hectares of land in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
    After two postponements, the hearing on the injunction application filed against Northvolt concerning work on its future Montérégie plant is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

    The proceedings began last week, but Quebec Superior Court Judge David R. Collier had postponed the hearing until Tuesday.

    However, shortly before the scheduled start, the parties agreed to a further postponement until Wednesday.

    Under the agreement, Northvolt said it would continue to suspend work.

    Early last week, the Swedish multinational began felling trees on the site of its future battery plant in McMasterville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand.

    However, the work has been put on hold while the Superior Court considers requests for provisional and interlocutory injunctions filed by the Centre québécois du droit de l'environnement (CQDE) and three citizens.

    In the meantime, the judge ruled Northvolt could not proceed with "tree-cutting work in wetlands and within 500 metres of them."

    The CQDE and the three citizens argue the plant's work is "worrisome for biodiversity" and the multinational's land was a "habitat for numerous threatened or vulnerable animal species."

    A provisional injunction normally lasts 10 days, but the CQDE and the three citizens are also requesting an interlocutory injunction.

    The lawyer representing Northvolt said last Friday that a 10-day provisional injunction "would cause irreparable harm" to the company.

    The proposed site for the battery manufacturing and recycling plant is located on 171 hectares of land.

    On Tuesday, it was revealed that acts of sabotage had been committed on the site.

    Individuals allegedly entered the area and inserted nails and nail bars into 100 trees, said a Northvolt spokesperson.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2024. 

