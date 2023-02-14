Health transfers a 'cut-rate deal:' Quebec opposition

Opposition parties in Quebec City are calling the health care funding agreement to be signed with Ottawa a "cut-rate deal."

The deal amounts to an additional $46 billion from Ottawa over 10 years, provided the provinces meet certain conditions on how the money is spent.

Premier François Legault got an extra $1 billion a year of the $6 billion he was hoping to wrest from the federal government.

Premiers said Monday that the offer was far from what they had asked for, but that new money could not be refused.

LIBERAL PARTY

In a news briefing at the national assembly on Tuesday, Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay said he was "excessively surprised" to see Quebec's "great resignation" on this issue.

"Even the federal government, I think, was surprised by the speed with which the deal was signed, a deal at a discount for the federal government," said Tanguay.

PARTI QUEBECOIS

The Parti Québécois said Tuesday that it will table a motion in the Salon Bleu deploring the lack of money so that the entire national assembly can present a united front to the federal government.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon blamed Legault for making Quebecers believe that it was possible to make gains in Canada.

"All he's giving us is a few days of being angry and then trying to bury these issues as if they never happened. The truth is that if there is a $5 billion a year shortfall in the health-care system, we can't pretend that the issue doesn't exist," he said.

QUEBEC SOLIDAIRE

"In my book, it has a name, and it's called a failure, a failure that digs a $5 billion hole in the Quebec budget," said Quebec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Manon Massé in a press scrum in parliament.

She demanded that the government make a firm commitment not to cut funding for public services to fill the hole in its next budget, due in March.

According to St-Pierre Plamondon, the result of these negotiations shows that a common front of the provinces and the Council of the Federation is not working and that they are powerless.