With more snow in the forecast, city health officials are warning the public of the dangers of carbon monoxide clogging up vehicle tailpipes.

Roughly a dozen people are hospitalized each year because of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by blocked exhaust pipes.

Dr. David Kaiser said that deaths are rare, with four fatalities in recent years.

"After a large snowfall, the exhaust pipe can become blocked by snow, and idling can produce carbon monoxide poisoning inside the car -- leading to death," Sandra Sciangula, an MUHC spokesperson, said in a statement last year.

Mild poisoning can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. More serious exposure can result in fainting, convulsions, coma, and even death.

Dr. Kaiser said that Montrealers should clear snow off their cars or open their garage doors before starting their vehicles.

In March 2017, at least four Montrealers were rushed to hospital after being found unconscious in their cars after a snowfall.

They were all treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and came close to dying.

More snow in Montreal is expected on Sunday.