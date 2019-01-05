Featured Video
Health officials want public to be aware of carbon monoxide dangers
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 4:36PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 5, 2019 4:53PM EST
With more snow in the forecast, city health officials are warning the public of the dangers of carbon monoxide clogging up vehicle tailpipes.
Roughly a dozen people are hospitalized each year because of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by blocked exhaust pipes.
Dr. David Kaiser said that deaths are rare, with four fatalities in recent years.
"After a large snowfall, the exhaust pipe can become blocked by snow, and idling can produce carbon monoxide poisoning inside the car -- leading to death," Sandra Sciangula, an MUHC spokesperson, said in a statement last year.
Mild poisoning can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. More serious exposure can result in fainting, convulsions, coma, and even death.
Dr. Kaiser said that Montrealers should clear snow off their cars or open their garage doors before starting their vehicles.
In March 2017, at least four Montrealers were rushed to hospital after being found unconscious in their cars after a snowfall.
They were all treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and came close to dying.
More snow in Montreal is expected on Sunday.
Latest Montreal News
- Kayaker dies after boat capsizes in St. Lawrence River
- A new pro team in Montreal? National Lacrosse League looking at expanding to Montreal
- Young leukemia patient Ellie White cleared for bone marrow transplant in two weeks
- Health officials want public to be aware of carbon monoxide dangers
- Robotics company creates 3D model of Montreal port using VR and drone technology