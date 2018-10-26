

CTV Montreal





The CAQ is moving ahead with its plan to place further reform the health system.

Quebec’s new Health Minister Danielle McCann spoke to CTV Montreal Friday, saying her priority will be to ensure that every Quebec has access to a family doctor within 36 hours of needing them.

The party plans to do this in part by allowing doctors to delegate certain tasks to other medical professionals: pharmacists and nurses, for example.

McCann, who once served as the head of Montreal’s health and social services agency, has said there will be no further cuts to health care. She has spoken in the past about instead increasing efficiency on the administrative level without making cuts.

“In the past few years, there have been cuts – important cuts – in the system. Now our staff is very tired, exhausted, and we need to take measures to really support our staff,” she said. “Our staff is very dedicated, devoted and people are really concerned that they give the best care possible to patients. Now, we have to help our staff. We will inject more funds, for sure, and we have to improve the conditions. This is the first thing we have to do,” she said.

McCann said this would include the elimination of mandatory overtime for nurses as soon as possible.



Click on the video above for the full interview with Health Minister McCann.