

The Canadian Press





On Friday, Health Minister Gaetan Barrette paid a visit to the CHSLD in Sainte-Dorothee in Laval, where employees and relatives have criticized working conditions and treatment of residents.

Barrette was joined by Francine Charbonneau, the Minister responsible for seniors, and Monique Sauve, MNA for Fabre. Officials wanted to assess the union's allegations for themselves - particularly the assertion that seniors in the residence are neglected because of a staff shortage.

Earlier in the day, Premier Philippe Couillard said a visit of this nature would take place "shortly."

Barrette did not issue a comment after leaving the CHSLD.

Ahead of the October election, the Parti Quebecois opposition demanded an inquiry by Quebec's ombudsman to assess the care at CHSLDs throughout the province.