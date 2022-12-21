Health Minister Dube to give update on emergency room situation in the province

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube will hold a news conference on Wednesday to address the state of the province's emergency rooms heading into the holiday season.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed live.

WATCH LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Quebec update on hospital overcrowding

According to Index Sante, Montreal's ERs are currently operating at 125 per cent capacity, and across the province, hospitals are at 120 per cent.

The most taxed ERs in the province are the Pontiac Hospital (225 per cent), Mont-Laurier Hospital (220 per cent), and the CLSC Saint-Marc-des-Carrieres (200 per cent).

Sixty-two other hospitals in Quebec are operating at or over 100 per cent capacity, according to the site.

The health ministry recently opened its fifth specialized nurse-led clinic in Laval to relieve pressure on hospital ERs, and there are three clinics already open in Montreal and one in Saguenay.