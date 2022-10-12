Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Quebec public health officials are holding a COVID-19 update, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines.
Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau began the press conference at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Montreal.
On Wednesday, Quebec released its most recent data, showing COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 for the first time since mid-August.
- WATCH LIVE NOW: Quebec COVID-19 news conference
Meantime, the rate of Quebecers keeping up with their booster shots is low. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.
The rate falls to just seven per cent for adult Quebecers under 40; 17 per cent for those aged 40 to 59.
dube said he was encouraged by the higher rate among the target population: 39 per cent for those aged 60 to 79; and 52 per cent for those 80 and up.
"There is nothing better than an updated vaccination to protect you against the COVID virus," said Dubé, calling on people to take personal responsibility for keeping their boosters updated, saying people know when they had their last vaccine or when they last had COVID-19.
“For anyone who never had COVID-19, if it’s been five months since you had your last booster, it’s time to get another dose,” added Boileau.
A total of 16,845 Quebecers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
