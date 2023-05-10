Health minister announces another plan to catch up on surgeries

Health Minister Christian Dubé will announce another plan to catch up on surgeries on Wednesday.

He will be accompanied by the president of the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, Dr. Vincent Oliva.

More than 17,000 Quebecers have been waiting for an operation for more than a year. In September 2022, this list stood at approximately 22,000 patients.

The plan aims to reduce the number of patients waiting for surgery for more than a year to the pre-pandemic level of 2,500 by Dec. 31, 2024.

Last year, Dubé promised to return to the pre-pandemic rate by the spring of 2023, but that target was missed. About $400 million will be invested to achieve the catch-up.