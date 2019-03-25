

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Public Health Department is searching for classmates, friends, and others who associated with a teenager who died this past weekend.

Julia Cianci, an 18-year-old student at Marianopolis College, died on Saturday after contracting a bacterial meningococcal infection in the bloodstream.

Cianci attended classes throughout the day on Friday and went out in the evening to celebrate her 18th birthday.



“We were with her all day. She really wasn’t feeling well. She was complaining about a cold she had developed a week before, but we didn’t think it was anything serious,” said her friend, Victoria-Angel Tiano, who said her friend didn't drink much alcohol that evening because of her illness. “She really wanted to celebrate and enjoy her time at her party and deal with her illness over the weekend, because she thought it was a cold.

When Cianci got home, she was not feeling well, and her health rapidly declined overnight.

She died Saturday afternoon from the disease.



Tiano says she feels "terrible" about her friend's death. "This weekend has been crazy. It doesn’t feel real at all.”

Public health officials immediately began tracking down the people who were in close contact with her in the days before her death because they are at risk of coming down with serious health complications.

Several of Cianci's acquaintances began treatment on Sunday, which will include antibiotics.

Public health officials are also recommending close contacts of the young woman be vaccinated against several strains of meningococcal bacteria.

People considered close contacts are:

People living under the same roof

People who have had intimate contact with the person concerned

People who have been in direct contact with the respiratory secretions of the person concerned (kissing).

It is important to know that a hug, or sharing a drink or bottle with the infected person is not considered close contact, Montreal Public Health says.

Anyone with concerns is urged to call Info Santé at 8-1-1.