QUEBEC CITY -- Health-care professionals are refusing to comply with the health guidelines implemented by private residences for the elderly.

The CLSC employees who come to provide home care to residents maintain that they have not received a directive from their employer, and therefore refuse to comply with the sanitary measures of private residences against coronavirus.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday, a manager who takes care of dozens of residences across Quebec deplored these shortcomings.

Its residences, which have so far been spared from an outbreak, have implemented very strict protocols in several stages.

For example, in a protection zone where everything is cleaned, the professional is asked to get rid of his personal effects which are put in a bag, then put on a lab coat, sign a register where he or she declares if they have been in contact with infected people, what other residence he visited, etc.

Professionals refused to sign the register in the name of professional secrecy and to comply with the protocol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.