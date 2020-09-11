MONTREAL -- Health Canada is warning parents and teachers about squeezable packages of children's hand sanitizer that are almost identical to those commonly used for applesauce and juice.

Several internet users have pointed out the resemblance on social media over the past few days. The government agency is calling for particular vigilance when it comes to these products, since children could consume them by mistake.

Health Canada is recommending not to use the disinfectant in situations where direct adult supervision can’t be guaranteed at all times, such as at school. Ingesting even a small amount of hand sanitizer can be dangerous or fatal.

“To avoid accidental ingestion, hand sanitizers should be kept out of the sight of children under six years of age. They should always be used under adult supervision,” Health Canada said.

Health Canada is inviting parents to talk to their children about the safe use of hand sanitizers -- it is also reminding everyone that handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.