MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Health board says it needs to fill 4,800 positions to staff new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital

    The Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is under construction on Tuesday, June 12, 2024. (CTV News) The Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is under construction on Tuesday, June 12, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.

    A major recruitment campaign is underway.

    The hospital is still under construction but patients are expected to walk through the doors in two years leaving many to wonder who will take care of them?

    According to the regional health authority, more than 4,800 employees, managers, doctors and volunteers are needed.

    Université de Montréal professor Regis Blais says this will be a major challenge, given the state of the health-care system and staffing shortages.

    "In the end, it will be difficult to recruit new staff unless we go to other jurisdictions, provinces quite often in other countries, but recruiting 5,000 people, it will be difficult and it's not possible to clone any staff yet," Blais said.

    The CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest says extraordinary measures are required to attract numerous talents and that recruitment has already begun — even internationally.

    Mélanie Gignac, president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de Montérégie-Ouest-FIQ, said recruiting is already a big challenge for the region. Currently, there's a shortage of approximately 1,600 employees.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News