Health authority scraps suspension of Longueuil nurse who ate toast with peanut butter

The three-day suspension imposed on a Longueuil nurse who ate toast with peanut butter at work was cancelled Monday by the Montérégie-Est regional health board, which recognizes that "the measure was too severe for the act committed."

In a press release, the CISSS said it had "taken note of the entire situation" and indicated that it had cancelled the suspension imposed on the nurse, who works at the Centre d'hébergement de soins de longue durée (CHSLD) du Chevalier-De Lévis, in Longueuil.

The story has been in the news since Le Journal de Montréal revealed last Friday that the nurse had been suspended the day before by the CISSS for eating peanut butter toast at work on Oct. 2. This act was then considered "a serious breach (of the) obligations of loyalty and honesty," according to the CISSS.

However, after meeting with the nurse and her union representatives on Monday, the CISSS backed down.

"Considering the discrepancies in the handling of this event, the measure is struck down and removed from the employee's file. The measure was too severe for the act committed," reads the CISSS statement.

"We have met with the employee and apologized to her. This situation does not call into question her professional skills. We are offering her all the support she needs. The mechanism for handling disciplinary measures will be analyzed and revised so that such a situation does not recur."

When she confided to the journalist, the nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that she had decided to eat the toast since she had not had time to eat breakfast before going to work and did not know that she was prohibited from doing so.

Her employer had criticized her for this behaviour, as it tarnished the reputation of the establishment and damaged her own professional credibility, according to the news outlet.

On Monday, the Minister for Health and Seniors, Sonia Bélanger, intervened in the case.

"I asked the CISSS for explanations and the CEO agreed that the measure was too severe. The CISSS will meet with the nurse [today[ to apologize and inform her that they are reversing their decision. The managers involved will be met," she wrote on Twitter.

In addition to reversing the sanction, CISSS also issued an apology in a statement.

"We are sorry for this situation and reiterate that managers are available, responsive and caring for employees. We thank our employees for their dedication and the quality of their work," the statement read.

This report by The Canadaina Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2022.