MONTREAL -- It's a talented young virtuoso, playing the work of an underappreciated female composer. And the music she wrote is about renewal.

Clara Schumann's piano concerto was reminding some of the Metropolitain Orchestra musicians rehearsing it this week, they said, about what they hope they'll bring to Montreal as concert halls reopen.

“It’s so nice to be back and playing for people, and it’s the perfect music to be back – so joyful," said tuba player Alain Cazes.

On Friday, concert venues in red zones were allowed to reopen to the public, with strict rules. It's the first time the Metropolitain Orchestra has played for the public since September and they said it's emotional.

“We have to get back, as a society, together, and heal the wounds and heal this kind of stress and fear and worry," said the orchestra's maestro, Artistic Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

"That also has to do with mental health and music and the arts in general," he said. "The living arts on the stage... the connection between the audience and the musicians, it's absolutely essential."

The plan to reopen has been in the works since earlier this month, but in the last couple of days there are newly worrying signs as the virus case counts shot back up.

Public health has long considered big concert venues safer than many other indoor spaces, since people can be spaced apart, they stay seated, not moving during the show, and -- importantly -- they don't talk, sing or shout.

Safety protocols will now allow only 250 well-spaced patrons per concert, in seats more than two metres apart. There will be no intermissions and the lobby bars will be closed to prevent gathering.

What’s left after that? An immersion in beautiful live music that promises to feel like the light at the end of a tunnel that isn’t too far off, say the performers.

Virtual shows can't compare to the real thing, said Cazes.

“Playing for people, we get immediate feedback, so it's completely different energy, let's say -- the desire to communicate is different," he said.

"As a society we have to look up again, and smile again, and feel that we are together as a part of a community,” said the Maestro during a break in rehearsals.

But for those who aren’t ready to return to in-person experiences just yet, the Metropolitain Orchestra will continue to offer webcasts so fans can also watch from home.

Nezet-Seguin says the program he picked for this concert is all about new beginnings: Brahms Symphony #2; Schumann’s Piano Concerto, and the Canadian Premiere of “Umoja” by Valerie Coleman.

Nezet-Seguin says he wants to balance new and traditional pieces for a more diverse program. He commissioned the piece from Coleman, an African-American composer "who I love," he said.

He has performed her "Umoja" with his other symphony, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and this will be the piece's debut on this side of the border.