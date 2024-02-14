Head over heels in love, STM renames several Montreal Metro stations (temporarily)

The Montreal Metro has an announcement to make: it's in love...with love, and is renaming some of its stations to reflect its newfound emotions.

Of course, the changes are just temporary in celebration of Valentine's Day.

Namur is now Namour, Acadie is now Acadit-Oui, and anyone looking for a long-term commitment can now take the Metro to Villa-Mariage, formerly Villa-Maria.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) took to Instagram to ask its followers which station they thought was the "most romantic on the network."

The post has already garnered thousands of likes and more than 100 comments, with the City of Longueuil replying, "Big fan of faitdeloeil-Université-de-Sherbrooke here," and the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) saying it loved Chéri-UQAM.