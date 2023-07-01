Head-on crash kills two in Sainte-Genevieve-de-Berthier

A head-on collision between two vehicles Friday evening killed both drivers in Sainte-Geneviève-de-Berthier, Lanaudière.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 158.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the driver of a pickup truck, a 37-year-old man, deviated from his lane for an undetermined reason. He collided with a van driven by a 42-year-old man travelling in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An SQ collision investigator was called to analyze the scene and better understand the event's causes and circumstances.

Route 158 was closed for part of the night but has since reopened to traffic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2023.