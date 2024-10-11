MONTREAL
Montreal

    Head-on collision in Sainte-Adele sends 4 to hospital in life-threatening condition

    A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen at its headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen at its headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi
    Four people were in critical condition Friday after a head-on collision between two SUVs on Highway 15 north in Sainte-Adèle, Que.

    The Sûreté du Québec says a car travelling in the southbound lanes veered off course at about 2:20 pm and crossed the median before colliding with a vehicle in northbound lanes.

    There were two people in each vehicle and all of them were hospitalized.

    According to SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie, a woman in her 40s and another in her 60s were in the vehicle that veered off course. Two people in their 80s were in the other vehicle.

    The northbound side of the highway was closed from exit 64 to the next entrance at Chemin Pierre-Peladeau as collision reconstructionists were sent to examine the scene of the crash.

    With files from The Canadian Press

