MONTREAL -- Charges will not be laid against Surete du Quebec general director Martin Prud’homme, Minister of Public Security Genevieve Guilbault confirmed on Tuesday.

Prudhomme, who served as the interim head of the Montreal police in 2017, was temporarily suspended with pay from the SQ due to allegations of criminal offences in March of last year.

Guilbault had said at the time that the officer was suspended as a preventative measure.

Prud'homme was hired to reorganize the SQ amid accusations of political interference six years ago. He remains suspended as the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions continues to investigate the matter.