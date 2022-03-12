‘He changed a lot of lives’: Beloved baseball coach Carey Ashton dies at 62
Montreal’s baseball community is grieving the loss of beloved coach Carey Ashton, who died peacefully in his home Tuesday at age 62.
Ashton coached the N.D.G. Junior Lynx team for a decade before retiring in 2011, also joining the McGill Redbirds as a bench coach in 2002 and helping carry the team to its national championship a few years later.
According to long-time friend James Rankine, Ashton had a “special quality to him.”
“There’s a calmness, there’s a sense of humour, there’s an intellect, there’s a sense of wisdom. Everybody who’s around him remembers him,” said Rankine, who is a consultant for the N.D.G. Minor Baseball League.
Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in his youth, Ashton was in a wheelchair for most of his life.
He’s remembered for his sharp communication skills and wit, which enabled him to go above and beyond as a coach — all without swinging the bat.
Carey Ashton served as a head coach for the N.D.G. Junior Lynx team from 2001 to 2011.
Carey Ashton served as a head coach for the N.D.G. Junior Lynx team from 2001 to 2011.
“He could get more out of a child’s performance than any other coach I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Ashton. “He was able to communicate: his tone, his language. He just had that ability — you just can’t teach it. He had it.”
Ashton was the only person at N.D.G. Baseball to win every volunteer award, and was a five-time winner of the Coach of the Year award.
He was also the recipient of a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to the community.
“Being on the baseball field was exactly where he needed to be,” said Rankine. “He changed a lot of lives out there.”
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.
Trudeau caps Europe trip with more sanctions against Russian oligarchs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip by slapping new sanctions on Roman Abramovich and four other Russia oligarchs.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
People with immunity to original COVID-19 strain likely have some protection against Omicron: study
A new study has found that those who gained immunity to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely have some protection against the Omicron variant.
Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of kidnapping Melitopol mayor
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian military.
Key supply of diamonds caught up in Russia sanctions
Far-reaching global sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are affecting the global supply of diamonds.
Divorce activity in Canada hit 47-year low during pandemic, StatCan says
In a new report on divorces, StatCan tracked a general decrease in the number of marriages ending each year since 1991, with 2020 seeing the lowest number of divorces in 47 years.
Toronto
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting
A shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood has left one man with serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
March storm pounds the Maritimes
A messy March weekend is smacking the Maritimes with a lot of wind, rain and snow. It’s all part of a massive storm system that began Friday, south of the border in the northeast, and is now pushing through the Maritimes.
London
-
Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried
-
Significant weather event for Bruce County
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County
Northern Ontario
-
Racers thrill spectators in Timmins with high jumps and fast turns
Between 300 and 400 racers are expected in Timmins throughout the weekend for the Pro Snowcross Races, along with their team and family members.
-
Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine
Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada and on Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."
-
Algoma health, school officials prepare for dropping mask mandates
It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. And with mask mandates set to come down in Ontario on March 21 – the Monday following March Break – Algoma Public Health and the Algoma District School Board are preparing for the change.
Calgary
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their community
Beltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization
Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic struggles
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.
Kitchener
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through Guelph
Residents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
‘I’d get rid of it’: Some area residents tired of daylight saving time change
Daylight saving time has come again, and the clocks will be set one hour ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday, but some residents say they’ve had enough with the bi-annual time change.
Vancouver
-
Woman looking for strangers who assisted in medical emergency at Vancouver pub
A woman who had a potentially life-threatening medical incident while enjoying a night out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is trying to track down a pair of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to her aid.
-
Police identify victim of North Vancouver Superstore shooting as well-known gangster
Police have identified the victim of Friday's fatal shooting outside a North Vancouver grocery store as a well-known gangster.
-
Spring break, relaxed COVID rules mean busy week for travel
Vancouver International Airport is expecting its busiest week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this week, as relaxed restrictions and pandemic fatigue inspire travellers to take vacations while schools are on spring break.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge
Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
UCP government pushing ahead with new curriculum, ATA president calls for process to 'stop'
The provincial government is moving ahead with a new curriculum in schools this fall, some are worried teachers won’t have enough time to properly prepare to teach it.
Windsor
-
High gas prices affecting food, rideshare delivery services
Despite a brief dip below $1.70/litre at the pumps in Windsor-Essex Saturday, high gas prices continue to take a toll on consumers and at least one food delivery service is making adjustments
-
All crossroads along Huron Church now open
Nearly one month after blockade-protests at the Ambassador Bridge were cleared from Huron Church Road, all intersections from College Avenue to E.C. Row have now reopened
-
U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra
What started out as a group of U.S. music students rehearsing works created by Canadian composers has led to a trip across the border for a collaboration with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Regina
-
Vigil held to remember lives lost to COVID-19
A vigil was held at the Legislative Building to honour those who lost their lives related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
CP freight train derailed Saturday morning
A fright train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
-
'Very close call': Driver crashes into Lowertown home
Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after a driver crashed into a home on Heney Street in Lowertown.
-
Gift cards enticing Ottawans to 'Come Back Downtown'
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest and the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on businesses. To help encourage people to come back into downtown Ottawa, Nelligan Law got creative.
Saskatoon
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chief
Members of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,