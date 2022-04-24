Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins escaped with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in an emotional Bell Centre Sunday night.

Patrice Bergeron picked up two goals, including the empty-netter, and one assist. Charlie McAvoy added the eventual game winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki added goals while Jeff Petry recorded two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.

The Bell Centre crowd had an opportunity to celebrate the passing of Guy Lafleur prior to the game. Following a pre-game ceremony, the crowd cheered for 10 minutes to honour the Canadiens legend.

Canadiens players saluted Lafleur's retired No. 10 following the final buzzer.

Patrice Bergeron broke the ice for Boston (49-25-5) by tapping in a loose puck in an open net. The centreman passed Raymond Bourque as the fourth all-time goal scorer in Bruins history.

The Bruins were awarded a penalty shot at 18:03 of the first period when Mike Hoffman slashed Erik Haula. The winger over-skated the puck but then managed to beat Montembeault.

The Canadiens (20-49-11) scored their first of the night at 1:51 of the second period on the power play. Anderson grabbed a loose puck in the slot and backhanded his 19th goal of the season.

Boston regained its two-goal lead when Tomas Nosek found Haula on the rush for his second marker of the night.

McAvoy got Boston up by three just before the second intermission with a shot from the point while both teams were playing four-on-four.

Montreal rallied with two goals in the third period. Hoffman cut Montreal’s deficit back to two goals on the power play with a one-timer slapshot from the point.

Suzuki, left alone in the slot, brought the Habs back to one goal at 7:19.

Bergeron sealed Boston's win with an empty-netter with seven seconds to go in the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.