Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre
Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins escaped with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in an emotional Bell Centre Sunday night.
Patrice Bergeron picked up two goals, including the empty-netter, and one assist. Charlie McAvoy added the eventual game winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.
Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki added goals while Jeff Petry recorded two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
The Bell Centre crowd had an opportunity to celebrate the passing of Guy Lafleur prior to the game. Following a pre-game ceremony, the crowd cheered for 10 minutes to honour the Canadiens legend.
Canadiens players saluted Lafleur's retired No. 10 following the final buzzer.
Patrice Bergeron broke the ice for Boston (49-25-5) by tapping in a loose puck in an open net. The centreman passed Raymond Bourque as the fourth all-time goal scorer in Bruins history.
The Bruins were awarded a penalty shot at 18:03 of the first period when Mike Hoffman slashed Erik Haula. The winger over-skated the puck but then managed to beat Montembeault.
The Canadiens (20-49-11) scored their first of the night at 1:51 of the second period on the power play. Anderson grabbed a loose puck in the slot and backhanded his 19th goal of the season.
Boston regained its two-goal lead when Tomas Nosek found Haula on the rush for his second marker of the night.
McAvoy got Boston up by three just before the second intermission with a shot from the point while both teams were playing four-on-four.
Montreal rallied with two goals in the third period. Hoffman cut Montreal’s deficit back to two goals on the power play with a one-timer slapshot from the point.
Suzuki, left alone in the slot, brought the Habs back to one goal at 7:19.
Bergeron sealed Boston's win with an empty-netter with seven seconds to go in the game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy meets top-level U.S. delegation, receives promises of aid
The U.S. secretaries of state and defence met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country's capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.
Why some jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to death now want the execution halted
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Antibiotic-resistant superbug found in pigs, could be vector for human transmission: study
Scientists studying the C. difficile superbug say that its antibiotic-resistant genes have been found in pigs and humans, meaning that not only is transmission of the bacteria possible on a wider scale, but the genes that resist antibiotics themselves might be able to spread through an animal vector to humans.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Former teammates remember Guy Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality
It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday in an emotional tribute to the Habs great.
Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
Mariupol website tracking missing and found loved ones offers hope and a chance to remember
A website dedicated to locating missing loved ones in Mariupol has offered a renewed sense of hope in Ukraine's months-long war.
Toronto
-
GO buses not stopping at or departing from Union Station due to strike
Metrolinx says GO buses were not stopping at or departing from Union Station Bus Terminal on Sunday as striking rail terminal workers have blocked road access to the area.
-
Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted, punched in face in the east end
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and punched her in the face in the city’s east end last week.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth waterfront expects busy summer season of international events
The executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission said the entire Dartmouth area is poised for an economic rebound.
-
Preparations for Memorial Cup well underway in Saint John
The countdown to the Memorial Cup is on with less than two months to go until the city of Saint John plays host to one of the most high-profile and prestigious hockey championships in Canada.
-
Ukrainians in Maritimes mark Orthodox Easter
For many Ukrainians, Orthodox Easter is the biggest holiday on the calendar.
London
-
Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.
-
Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Tourist season preparations underway in Grand Bend
On the first summer-like day of the year, Grand Bend, Ont. was vibrant on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police have man in custody after New Sudbury incident
There were some tense moments in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night after police converged on a residential neighbourhood.
-
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
Calgary
-
Stoney Nakoda Nation says traditional knowledge key to success for Banff bison
An Indigenous-led report says relying on traditional knowledge could help to ensure the success of bison that have been reintroduced in Banff National Park.
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacy
It was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Calgary Expo winds down with big crowds
Superheroes, villains and a handful of Hobbits marked the last day of the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during a wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
'How come Mary Ann wasn’t accounted for?' Grieving family of Gastown fire victim left with unanswered questions
Misty Fredericks is still coming to terms with the fact that someone she knew and loved was found in the wreckage of the Winters Hotel 11 days after the fire that tore through the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.
A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Families of babies with clubfoot sound alarm over gap in medical care in Fraser Health
Ashley Fuchs’ son Layton was born with clubfoot, which causes both of his feet to be turned inward. It’s a surprisingly common condition, but parents say getting medical care for it continues to be a challenge in the Fraser health region.
Edmonton
-
'Forever loved': Service held for Karanveer Sahota, public vigil scheduled for April 29
Family, friends, and community members gathered to mourn the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside his high school.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhood
Residents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.
-
Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse announces nomination campaign for Edmonton-Rutherford
Community advocate and local radio host Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse kickstarted her nomination campaign to be the NDP candidate for Edmonton-Rutherford.
Windsor
-
Cleaning up after car smashes into Windsor, Ont. business
A Windsor, Ont. business owner is cleaning up Sunday morning after a vehicle smashed into the front of her building around 1 a.m.
-
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario.
Regina
-
SaskPower calls in helicopter patrols to survey storm damage to power grid
SaskPower has been working since Saturday to reconnect power to customers in the southeast corner of the province after another powerful April storm pushed through the area.
-
'I could hear it screaming': Sask. couple rescues orphaned baby fox
Thanks to Melody Mason and her partner’s quick thinking, an orphaned baby fox is now recovering at the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre.
-
RCMP investigate armed robbery in Yorkton
Yorkton RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night, according to a release by RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
-
‘It’s tormenting the neighbours’: Kanata residents concerned about bush parties on NCC trail
A trail in Kanata is once again a popular gathering spot for bonfires, with a large gathering this weekend signalling what residents fear is the start of bush party season.
-
Ottawa travellers welcome the easing of COVID-19 travel rules for fully vaccinated adults and children
Travel restrictions are easing on Monday for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Saskatoon
-
'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
-
SaskPower calls in helicopter patrols to survey storm damage to power grid
SaskPower has been working since Saturday to reconnect power to customers in the southeast corner of the province after another powerful April storm pushed through the area.
-
Discarded masks threaten Saskatoon's birds, Living Sky says
Disposable masks and gloves have helped people stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic — but have hurt wildlife.