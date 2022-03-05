Harlem Globetrotters visit Montreal basketball program
Organized sports are back in Quebec, and with that, so are the Harlem Globetrotters.
At the Snowdon YMCA Friday, players from the Red Rush basketball program finally reunited and did drills with the Globetrotters’ Speedy Artis.
“We knew it was important, but it is essential that kids need to get out around other people, get a chance to learn, it’s so important to their development,” said Artis.
The positive power of sport has always been a key Globetrotter message — one that is shared by the founder and president of the Red Rush program.
“We want them to be pros, but not necessarily pros just at basketball, but pros in life. They gotta be able to carry themselves as pros,” said Denburk Reid.
Watch the video for the full story.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
The first ceasefire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country's strategic seacoast.
Live updates: Zelensky says Ukrainian forces holding key cities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country Saturday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Ghosts of Europe's past: Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is so painful for WWII survivors in Poland
For those living in Poland, the attack on neighbouring Ukraine is all too similar to Hitler's attack on their own country in 1939. But the legacy of people like Oskar Schindler brings hope that one person can make a difference in times of war.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Gas prices expected to go up again as war in Ukraine leads to market volatility
A remarkable jump in fuel prices Friday is causing pain at the pumps for people in every Maritime province.
London
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Traffic delays expected along highways due to demonstration
The OPP is warning motorists to expect delays on highways due to a slow moving demonstration planned in the area.
-
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: Zelensky says Ukrainian forces holding key cities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country Saturday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.
-
Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
The first ceasefire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country's strategic seacoast.
-
North Bay city hall vigil to support Ukraine
More than 200 people gathered Friday evening in North Bay for a moving ceremony as prayers were heard and people stood together in solidarity.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman still seeking explanation after glass dining table exploded
It’s been a month and a half since Zarifa Hniedi’s tempered glass dining table top spontaneously exploded and she still hasn’t received any answers from The Brick, the store she purchased it at.
-
Alberta's Koe beats Saskatchewan's Flasch in battle of former teammates at Brier
Alberta teams posted victories Friday night in front of a supportive home crowd as fans returned to the Tim Hortons Brier for the first time in two years.
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
Premier Doug Ford talked housing prices and weighed in on the ongoing review at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board during a recent visit to a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira.
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
Vancouver
-
Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say
Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.
-
'We are broken': Young expecting parents speak out after tragic childbirth experience at B.C. hospital
A young couple from North Vancouver is speaking out following a devastating childbirth experience at Lions Gate Hospital that ended in tragedy.
-
B.C. man threatened with $200 fine over Ukrainian flags in condo window
A Richmond, B.C., man was threatened with a $200 fine after hanging Ukrainian flags in his condo window as a show of support for the besieged country.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
'Not a hard ask': Mom of teenager killed in Leduc school stabbing wants teachers to have first aid
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a Leduc classroom, and later died from her injuries, last March says all teachers should complete first aid training.
-
Alberta to prioritize permanent residency applications, waives fees for displaced Ukrainians
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Government of Alberta will accelerate applications for permanent residency from Ukrainian nationals.
Windsor
-
'It’ll be good to bang against other teams': Two Windsor athletes travelling to Colombia for wheelchair rugby competition
Wheelchair Rugby Canada is participating in the 2022 WWR Americas Championship in Medellin.
-
Ciociaro Club hosts sold-out International Women’s Day dinner
An in-person, sit-down charity dinner in celebration of International Women’s Day was held at Ciociaro Club Friday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Regina
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
-
Regina sees record home sales for the month of February
The city of Regina saw a record number of residential home sales for the month of February, with 261 properties sold last month.
-
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentines for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
Ottawa march to express solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
The Community Solidarity Rally and March begins at Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall at 1 p.m., followed by a 2.5 km to 3.5 km march.
-
Escape to Beauty: 'Canada and Impressionism' at the National Gallery of Canada
The National Gallery of Canada invites you to see its new exhibition, 'Canada and Impressionism: New Horizons' until July 3.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'