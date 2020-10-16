MONTREAL -- Environment Canada issued a rain warning Friday morning for several areas of central and eastern Quebec.

Meteorologists predict that 50 to 60 millimetres of rain will fall in these areas over the next few hours, sometimes with force, and that the rain will persist until Saturday.

A lot of rain is expected along the Appalachian Friday and Saturday.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/Eoj8snTCCR — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) October 14, 2020

Among the areas most affected are Sherbrooke, Thetford Mines, Saint-Georges and Sainte-Marie in Beauce, Lac-Etchemin and Lac-Megantic, as well as Riviere-du-Loup and Rimouski in Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Flooding is possible in places in the lowlands.

Several other areas will receive a lot of rain, but to a lesser extent: 30 to 50 millimetres. This will be the case for Quebec and Levis, Portneuf, Baie-Saint-Paul, La Malbaie, Tadoussac and Baie-Comeau, as well as Matane on the south side of the St. Lawrence River.

In the meantime, intermittent rain is expected to fall in the Gatineau, Montreal, Granby and Trois-Rivieres regions on Friday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.