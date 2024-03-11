Happening Gourmand bringing people to the table in spite of industry troubles
At a time when costs are going up and people are cocooning at home to save money, some restaurants are holding steadfast in what they know will bring foodies to their tables.
March marks the 16th edition of Happening Gourmand, uniting a group of restaurants in Montreal's Old Port to test their culinary prowess at a reduced price.
"That's our mission. That's what we want to offer people," explains Pierre-Luc Gravel, marketing and communications director at Corner Collection, one of the groups participating in the event. "Whatever happens, this is what we want to do, and this is what we want to offer."
More than 10 restaurants are "showcasing their own cooking style," offering three-course table d'hôtes for $39, $49 or $59 a person.
This year, organizers have also introduced a $29 two-course brunch menu for weekends.
Gravel says the restaurants participating in Happening Gourmand aren't immune to the economic hardships hitting the city's various industries.
"The first two months of 2024 were hard," he admits.
However, during Happening Gourmand's first week, Gravel says the participating restaurants saw a considerable increase in foodie traffic.
"Over the weekend, we already saw an increase of 20 per cent in our restaurants, and some restaurants were also [at a] 50 per cent increase week over week," he tells CTV News.
The feedback Gravel says he's gotten is that "people really want to go out and enjoy a good meal, a good ambiance, a great experience."
According to the Quebec Restaurant Association (ARQ), organized events that boast specialized menus can help entice people to leave the house even when their wallets are tight.
He points to MTLàTABLE, organized by Tourisme Montreal, and Happening Gourmand as examples.
"The many restaurants that we've talked with, many restaurant owners that we've talked to, say that it's a good thing to be part of Montréal à Table," said Martin Vézina, ARQ vice president of public and government affairs. "I think that something like Happening Gourmand will have the same showing."
He notes that from 2022 to 2023, restaurants across Quebec saw a five per cent decrease in traffic.
"People are showing up but our costs are still rising, and it's very difficult to transfer the cost increase to the price [customers are asked to pay]," said Vézina.
He states the association is closely eyeing the industry in the wake of rising costs and lower customer traffic.
"It's not something that we are worried about now, but if it continues for a few months, it can worsen the industry, and maybe we'll talk about many closures in the future," he said.
Happening Gourmand runs from March 1 to 30.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo release
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
NEW Dangerous social media trend involving breathing toxic fumes kills 11-year-old boy
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
NEW U.S. airfares are lower than before the pandemic. Canadians won't be so lucky.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
Families who rescued loved ones from Gaza feel 'scammed' by Canadian government
Late last year, Canada promised it would help bring extended family members of citizens out of the besieged territory. But by last month, delays robbed the 20-year-old woman of any faith the Canadian government would help her family leave.
Pakistani court sentences youth to death and another to life in prison for insulting Islam's prophet
A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, a defence lawyer and officials said Monday.
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Why you should stop texting your kids at school
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Student nutrition programs in Ontario grapple with nearly 'limitless need'
Half of a tangerine instead of a whole one, half of a hard-boiled egg or an apple cut six ways — student nutrition programs across Ontario are finding ways to stretch increasingly insufficient dollars.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York suffers serious injuries
A man has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after he was struck by a vehicle in North York.
-
Shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured: paramedics
One man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Lower Sackville, N.S., residents voice their concerns on new Pallet homes
Around a dozen people hit the streets of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday to voice their concerns about the shelters that are coming to the community.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs head coach released from hospital after collapsing at QMJHL game in Sydney
The head coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a “medical emergency” at Saturday night’s QMJHL game in Sydney, N.S.
-
One dead after ATV crash in New Brunswick: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following an ATV crash in Acadie Siding early Sunday morning.
N.L.
-
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man intercepts bitcoin scam targeting elderly woman
An Ottawa man found himself intercepting an investment scam Friday afternoon.
-
Here's what's next for father, community in Barrhaven after Wednesday night's mass murder
The community in Barrhaven is still dealing with the aftermath of the homicide that shook the capital Wednesday night.
-
Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Ottawa Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Ottawa, as heavy snow will continue through the day before tapering off Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
-
Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
-
Provincial police catch stunt drivers in one day in Greater Sudbury
Two people driving in the Sudbury area on Thursday are now facing stunt driving charges, provincial police say.
London
-
OPP respond to fatal crash north of London
Middlesex OPP responded to the crash in the Bryanston area near Highbury Avenue north between Plover Mills/12 Mile Road and Ilderton Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
-
MLHU alerting community of possible measles exposure due to confirmed case
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult in the region.
-
'Very kind-hearted man': Neighbours describe man who passed away in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Neighbours are remembering a man who died in an overnight fire on Becher Street in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
-
OPP investigating shooting on Highway 6 near Hamilton, EMS say 2 women hurt
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.
-
Woman charged after collision with LRT train in Kitchener
A woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision with an ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Capitol Theatre stage nears capacity 'per the fire code' for WSO weekend concert
Nearly 200 musical performers took to the Capitol Theatre stage this weekend, nearing the full capacity of people allowed on stage at one time.
-
Barrie
-
Thousands expected to visit Simcoe Muskoka for March break
It is officially the week of March break, and the overnight snowfall on Saturday encouraged parents to hit the ski hills with their children on Sunday.
-
One confirmed dead in Barrie drowning
One man is dead after drowning in the water of Lake Simcoe in Barrie on Saturday Morning.
-
Tiny Township man raises money for Waypoint Centre through El Camino journey
A Tiny Township man hopes to make a difference in his community by participating in the Camino de Santiago.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of children fly kites in solidarity with Palestinians as Gaza death toll surpasses 30,000
Children of all ages flew kites in Vancouver calling for a ceasefire in Gaza while also sharing and celebrating Palestinian culture.
-
Missing Metro Vancouver senior found dead: RCMP
The search for a missing Metro Vancouver senior, who was last seen on Friday, has ended in tragedy.
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to some leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
Winnipeg
-
13-year-old in Brandon charged after hatchet incident
A teenaged boy from Brandon has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly striking another person with a hatchet.
-
'We deserve better': Demonstrators demand more funding, Sunday hours for Winnipeg libraries
Library lovers hoped to mark a new chapter this weekend, in what they called their final pitch to city council to adequately fund libraries across Winnipeg.
-
HockeyFest helps young girls hit the ice, learn from Canadian hockey legend
Dozens of girls aged 7 to 16 laced up their skates Sunday for a chance to hit the ice and get some pointers from hockey legend Cassie Campbell-Pascall.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway after body discovered under 14 Street bridge Sunday morning
An investigation is underway after Calgary police discovered a body near the Bow River early Sunday morning.
-
Police seeking public assistance into physical, sexual assault of woman early Sunday in southwest
Police are asking for public assistance in their investigation into a sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning in southwest Calgary.
-
Holy month of Ramadan begins with new moon Sunday night
The holy month of Ramadan began on Sunday evening with the sighting of the new moon.
Edmonton
-
'He's going to do an excellent job': An Alberta pup heads to Ukraine to aid in the war effort
A special Alberta pooch is heading overseas to take on a new high-risk role in Ukraine.
-
Man dead, 62-year-old Edmonton woman charged after shooting near Vermillion Saturday
A 62-year-old Edmonton woman has been arrested after a man was shot in Vermillion River County early Saturday morning.
-
Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan falls to Team Canada in Brier final
Team Saskatchewan came up short against Brad Gushue's Team Canada rink at the 2024 Montana's Brier.
-
Hundreds fill downtown Regina for 9th annual Women's March
Regina's downtown was abuzz on Sunday as people gathered from all walks of life, all sharing one thing in common: a passion for equality.
-
No injuries after early morning house fire in central Regina
Regina fire crews reported no injuries following a house fire in the city's Heritage neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan falls to Team Canada in Brier final
Team Saskatchewan came up short against Brad Gushue's Team Canada rink at the 2024 Montana's Brier.
-
Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.
-
Sask. labour force added over 18,000 new full-time jobs last month
New data from Statistics Canada shows the Saskatchewan labour force added 18,700 new full-time jobs last month.