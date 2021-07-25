Advertisement
Halva, other products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 3:39PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Several Al-Rabih brand food products are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.
The recall was first announced in early July before being expanded Sunday to include more items.
Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.
The products (listed below) are marked with lot codes between 19620-36020, which can be found next to the expiry date.
Recalled products include:
- Halva / Halawa – with chocolates, sold in volumes of 200, 454, and 907 grams
- Halva / Halawa – Plain light, sold in volumes of 454 grams
- Halva / Halawa – with pistachios, sold in volumes of 200, 454, and 907 grams, as well as 2.5 kilograms
- Halva / Halawa - Plain / Traditional, sold in volumes of 200, 454, and 907 grams, as well as 2.5 kilograms
- Sesame cream, sold in volumes of 200, 454, and 907 grams
- Tahini – sesame cream, sold in volumes of 4.54 and 18 kilograms.