Fans of the spooky can test their limits this weekend by taking La Ronde’s Fright Fest Coffin Challenge.

With Halloween sneaking up, true fans of horror can apply to be one of the six lucky ghouls who will try to brave 30 hours in a coffin, from 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 12 to 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 13. While friends will be allowed to keep the entombed company during park hours, the six will be left alone in their caskets (except for breaks) after closing. The six will also undergo a series of challenges.

The grand prize of the challenge is $600, two 2020 La Ronde Gold season passes, two basic dining passes and two haunted house passes. All participants will receive the Gold season passes and haunted house passes. Meals will be provided.

Anyone wishing to take part must be a Quebec resident who is 18 years old or older and must not have medical conditions that would make spending 30 hours in a casket a health risk. Pillow and sleeping bag or blankets aren’t provided, so come prepared to make your sarcophagus comfy.