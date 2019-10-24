Halloween costumes on a budget at Village des Valeurs
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:00PM EDT
MONTREAL - Halloween costumes, and all kinds of spooky apparel, line the shelves at Village des Valeurs.
Pennywise the Clown is sure to be a popular costume this year, but the price tag doesn't have to be as scary as him.
The most exciting costume might be made up of a mix of items, according to Annie, a store supervisor.
"The idea is to find something unique, make your costume from the regular items and the costume stuff … we cut the jeans, new stockings and it all cost less than 15 dollars," she said.
Deals abound.
With files from Christine Long
Check out the video above for more.
Latest Montreal News
- The REM is still on schedule, but some still have 'serious concerns'
- Blocked by years of downtown construction, Cafe Ferrari will shut down
- A South Shore parent is opening a new day-centre for adults with autism
- Quebec to review services given to Montreal man who killed his children, died by suicide
- Weekend road closures: major Turcot, Highway 20 construction this weekend