MONTREAL -- For nine weeks, Danny Colantonio admits it was too quiet inside the restaurant he manages.

Many NDG residents would agree: Colantonio is the manager at Chalet Bar-B-Q, a 76-year-old neighbourhood institution.

“It’s an eerie feeling,” Colantonio said. “No clanking of dishes or cutlery.”

But on Monday, the renowned chicken spot reopened. The restaurant is now offering delivery and takeout, and customers quickly lined up outside, willing to brave the estimated 15-minute wait.

“It took a lot of work to organize, get the sanitary products, masks,” Colantonio said. “It feels great.”

Denys Heward picked up a family pack, which includes a full chicken, fries and coleslaw. Heward was last at the restaurant two days before it closed in March.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a small, little boy and I’m 74,” Heward said.

“It’s the best in town. There’s no other chicken like it."

For those looking to enjoy a sit-down meal, that’s still off-limits.

“Fifty per cent of our business is dining room,” Colantonio said. “For those people who like to sit and get served, yes of course, it will be different, but hey -- they’ll take it out.”