Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition: AG report

Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition, according to Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc.

She presented a report to the Quebec legislature on Thursday, in which she pointed out that some 15,000 kilometres of pavement are in poor condition, including 8,000 kilometres that have reached the end of their service life.

These pavements require "corrective interventions," but the "conservation works" carried out are insufficient, resulting in an asset maintenance deficit (AMD) that has increased by $3 billion since 2018, to reach $10 billion.

Yet the Transport Ministry (MTQ) "has not evaluated the investments required to bring this deficit under control," the report states.

In addition, three of the MTQ regional branches visited by the auditor had not planned any projects for pavement segments requiring major interventions.

When major rehabilitation projects are planned, a significant portion of them are postponed, she observed.

The auditor also points out that MTQ does not necessarily use the resources it devotes to innovation in an "optimal" way. As a result, the projects chosen may not be the best ones to meet the challenges.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2023.