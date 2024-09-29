Hajrullahu kicks record-tying eight FGs to lead Argos past Alouettes 37-31

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a CFL record-tying eight field goals to lift the Toronto Argonauts to a 37-31 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Hajrullahu's 27-yard field goal — his club record-tying seventh — at 12:43 of the fourth put Toronto ahead 34-31. Montreal took possession at its 34-yard line with 2:10 remaining but turned the ball over on downs at its 39-yard line with 1:24 to play before an announced BMO Field gathering of 14,856.

That set up Hajrullahu's 37-yard boot at 14:11 that put Toronto up 37-31, tying Dave Ridgway's league record. Montreal began its final possession at midfield, but Tyshon Blackburn's interception with 22 seconds remaining ended the Alouettes' threat.

Toronto (8-7) earned its second win in three contests this season against Montreal (11-3-1). The Alouettes had cemented first in the East — and home field for the division final — with the Ottawa Redblacks' 29-16 road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier Saturday.

Toronto moved to within a point of second-place Ottawa (8-6-1) and four points ahead of fourth-place Hamilton (6-9), which defeated B.C. 32-29 in overtime Friday night. The Argos host the Redblacks on Oct. 19.

Montreal made it 31-31 on Dominque Davis's one-yard TD run at 8:45, then Cody Fajardo's pass to Tyler Snead for the two-point convert. Hajrullahu's 35-yard field goal at 3:15 had put Toronto ahead 31-23.

Ka'Deem Carey and Deonta McMahon scored Toronto's touchdowns. Hajrullahu also had a convert.

James Letcher Jr., Walter Fletcher and Cole Spieker had Montreal's other touchdowns. Jose Maltos added three converts and two singles.

Maltos' single at 3:09 of the third gave Montreal a 23-22 lead. But McMahon's six-yard run at 6:14 put Toronto ahead 28-23 as the two-point convert was unsuccessful.

Hajrullahu's 49-yard field goal to end the half made it 22-22 and capped a wild finish to the second. Letcher's 100-yard punt-return TD at 14:42 put Montreal ahead 22-19 after Cody Fajardo's 35-yard TD pass to Spieker at 13:27, and Maltos' ensuing 84-yard kickoff single, cut Toronto's lead to 19-15.

Toronto dominated the opening half, rushing for 155 yards and holding the ball for more than 20 minutes. However, the Argos managed just one touchdown and five times had to settle for field goals.

Carey had Toronto's lone TD of the half on a five-yard run at 10:00 that put the Argos ahead 19-7. It capped a solid seven-play, 90-yard march.

Carey ran for 80 yards on nine first-half carries.

Fajardo put Montreal ahead 7-3 with a 10-yard TD strike to Fletcher at 6:30. It was set up by Dionte Ruffin's 27-yard interception return to Toronto's 10-yard line in a light drizzle.

Fajardo completed 11-of-12 passes for 131 yard and the two touchdowns. Kelly was nine-of-16 passing for 173 yards and the interception.

UP NEXT

Alouettes: Bye week.

Argonauts: Bye week.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.