MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault made an important deal with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak over Twitter Monday: whoever loses the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights will have to take a photograph wearing the opposing team’s jersey.

Governor @GovSisolak, I have a bet for you. Whoever sees his team lose in the series between the @CanadiensMTL and the @GoldenKnights will have to snap a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey! — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 14, 2021

Known for being an avid Habs fan, Legault set the stakes high.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak accepted the challenge and sweetened the pot by throwing in a bottle of Frey Ranch Bourbon, an iconic Nevadan whiskey, against a liquor of Legault’s choosing.

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 14, 2021

Who will get to kick back with a glass of fancy liquor while the other dons the enemy’s uniform? Only time will tell.

The Habs lost 4-1 Monday against the Golden Knights, in the first of a best-of-seven semifinal battle.

The next face-off between the two teams takes place Wednesday.