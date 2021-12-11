MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens received more bad news just hours before their game against the Blues in St. Louis.

Forward Tyler Toffoli underwent surgery on his hand earlier this week and will be out for about eight weeks, the Canadiens announced Saturday.

The surgery was performed at the Montreal General Hospital by Dr. Edward Harvey, the club said in a release.

Toffoli, 29, has not played in a game since Saturday's game against the Predators in Nashville.

The right winger has five goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season with the Habs.

Forward Tyler Toffoli underwent hand surgery earlier this week.https://t.co/cnktHYQhSr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 11, 2021

HOPING TO SNAP THE SLIDE

The Canadiens will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they visit the Blues.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme's team lost 2-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, giving Quebec goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury the 500th win of his career.

The Blues, on the other hand, will be looking for a second straight win.